Friday, August 16, 2024
Inspector orders crab cakes thrown out at country club

By Staff Report
An inspector ordered that crab cakes be thrown out during a recent inspection at a country club in The Villages.

A report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation details an inspector’s visit on July 15 to the restaurant at Palmer Legends Country Club.

The inspector found the crab cakes were being stored at 46 degrees rather than the required 41 degrees. A “stop sale” order was issued. The inspector also found lobster and tuna at 46 degrees, blue cheese at 57 degrees, feta cheese at 64 degrees and butter at 63 degrees. In addition, inspector found the restaurant’s “cold holding” equipment was in disrepair.

The inspector recorded violations including dented cans of pumpkin, soiled cutting boards, a hand wash sink in disrepair at the bar, lack of soap available for employee handwashing and a soiled floor under and behind equipment on the cook line, prep area and storage area.

