My irrigation bill goes up while they constantly run sprinklers

To the Editor:

It really frosts me watching all The Villages’ sprinklers running all over after a major storm so golf courses can reopen, while I look at my newest CSU bill and see a $200 charge for irrigation water.

If the residential sprinkler system is tied into the same water source that The Villages landscaping system is, we should be getting free or discounted water during the periods when there is an oversupply. Then we could all run our sprinklers to help get the ponds lowered. Why is this not a great idea?

Chuck Culver

Village of Pine Ridge