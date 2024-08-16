Official wants meeting with Developer about children and airbnbs

An official has called for a meeting with the Developer to discuss some of the most aggravating issues faced by residents of The Villages.

Community Development District 5 Chairman Gary Kadow, at Friday’s board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, raised the idea of a meeting with the Developer.

Community development districts in The Villages are in the process of amending their deed compliance rules to take on more power with regard to businesses being run out of homes. Specifically, the CDDs are taking on more authority with the outside spillover of businesses at residences. For instance, someone running a golf cart sales or repair business, may have numerous golf carts in the driveway or out on the street.

While this change would enable CDDs to crack down on this type of activity, Kadow acknowledged there are plenty of thorny problems which are considered “internal deed restrictions” and under the exclusive purview of the Developer. They include children living in the home and businesses operating out of a home.

Residents are frustrated that there is no enforcement of the internal deed restrictions which govern those troublesome activities.

“Why is a rental not considered running a business out of a home?” asked resident John Wilkinson.

Kadow said The Villages has a long tradition of snowbirds renting out their homes during the summer months. He said the evolution of the airbnbs has significantly changed the landscape.

“There are people buying homes and right up front, they say it’s going be an ‘investment property.’ It’s become a problem. It’s unfair to the residents who live nearby,” Kadow said.

He said he would like to impress upon the Developer the depth of the residents’ frustration.

“Some day we need to find a way to meet with the Developer, otherwise we keep beating our heads against the wall,” Kadow said.

He made it clear he would like to see the discussion take place in a “cooperative environment.”

Kadow said residents are fed up with the problems, and the fact they are being ignored.

Supervisor Jerry Knoll agreed that the residents are paying the price for the abuse.

He said people renting airbnbs come in for a few days and have no understanding or knowledge of the deed restrictions.

“In those two or three days they are here, they drive the neighbors crazy,” Knoll said, noting the rentals usually include parties and loud music.