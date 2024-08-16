89.5 F
Officials huddle in secret to discuss little white cross case

By Meta Minton
Officials huddled in secret to discuss the latest developments in the notorious little white cross case in The Villages.

Community Development District 8 supervisors met on Friday in the closed-door session with their legal counsel at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to discuss their legal war against Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove. A little more than four years ago, an anonymous complaint was lodged against the Andersons over a little white cross in their yard. Their cross is considered a “yard ornament.” The Andersons were ordered to remove their cross. They refused and the CDD 8 board took them to court.

The Andersons have incorporated this little white cross into a planter at their home in The Villages
The Andersons have incorporated this little white cross into a planter at their home in The Villages.

The Andersons recently offered a compromise. They crafted a white cross incorporated into a planter. They believe that would allow them to express their religious faith and meet the deed compliance rules. They have not received word as to whether that is an acceptable offer.

A hearing is set in Sumter County Court next month.

Any type of settlement would almost certainly have to include forgiveness of the thousands of dollars in fines owed by the Andersons for their refusal to remove the cross. CDD 8 supervisors remain mum on the topic because of the pending litigation.

