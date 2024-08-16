Thomas J. Dietrich

Dietrich, Thomas J.,91, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away July 17, 2024. He was born February 22, 1933 to the late George S. and Catherine Cable Dietrich in Detroit, Michigan.

He proudly served for 4 years in the United States Airforce and 30 years as a supervisor for AT&T in Detroit, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his son James Dietrich.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Carol A. Dietrich; sons, Thomas M. Dietrich, Mark Dietrich (Patti) ard David Dietrich; Grandchildren, Sara Dietrich and Chad Dietrich (Lexie) James Dietrich, Marlena Dietrich and Darin Dietrich; great grandchildren, Brett and Garrett.

A mass will be held 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Inurnment with military honors will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.