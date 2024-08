To the Editor:

Inflation has fallen below 3 percent.

Crime is down.

Apprehensions at the border have been at the lowest levels of the last nine years.

Americans wages are up

Over 12 million new jobs.

New infrastructure projects started in every state.

Chips needed to run our lives are being manufactured in America, not China.

America is great and Biden’s policies are working.

Thanks, Joe.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace