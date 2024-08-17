79-year-old ordered into anger management after dispute over dog

A 79-year-old has been ordered into anger management after a dispute over a dog at Oxford Oaks.

Robert Gwynne Bailey of Oxford Oaks was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract earlier this month in Sumter County Court. If the Pennsylvania native lives up to the terms of the contract, he will not be prosecuted on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The contract requires him to complete eight hours of anger management and 80 hours of community service, although he can “buy out” of the community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He is also required to seek a psychological evaluation and follow up with treatment if it is recommended. He is also forbidden from owning or possessing a firearm for the next 18 months.

A man said he had been riding with his dog in his golf cart at about 7:30 p.m. March 15 on Boyd Circle in the family community on U.S. 301 when another dog, owned by Bailey, ran up to him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Bailey came out of his house at 3332 Boyd Circle when he heard his dog barking. Bailey, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 240 pounds, approached the golf cart and pushed the other man to the ground. The other man, who is over the age of 65, said Bailey went on to strike him, “multiple times.” The other man grabbed his dog and got away in his golf cart. He dialed 911.

An officer went to Bailey’s home and noticed a surveillance system. The officer asked if Bailey would allow viewing of the footage. Bailey agreed. The officer observed the footage, which confirmed the victim’s version of events.