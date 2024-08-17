77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Battle against little white cross a waste of resources

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Does anyone remember the origin of the little white crosses? I believe that a local church, don’t remember which denomination or label, but I believe that it began as a way to make money for a cause. I really don’t believe that there was any malicious intent there at all. Whomever decided to put it in their front yard? It is what it is. Imagine this: All the press, threats, money spent to tell the world who is wrong and all really wasted. Think of all the effort and money going to education of our children, or feeding the poor, or helping fight against domestic violence. Seems trivial now. Just another opinion.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

A Village of Rio Grande resident takes on the “Democratic propaganda machine.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

We should thank President Biden

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to President Joe Biden.

My irrigation bill goes up while they constantly run sprinklers

A Village of Pine Ridge resident got a $200 irrigation bill and meanwhile he is watching the sprinklers constantly running in The Villages.

Democrats are spreading lies about Trump and Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident accuses the Democrats of spreading lies about Donald Trump and Social Security.

Trump must be held accountable

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that former President Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

Photos