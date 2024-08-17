Battle against little white cross a waste of resources

To the Editor:

Does anyone remember the origin of the little white crosses? I believe that a local church, don’t remember which denomination or label, but I believe that it began as a way to make money for a cause. I really don’t believe that there was any malicious intent there at all. Whomever decided to put it in their front yard? It is what it is. Imagine this: All the press, threats, money spent to tell the world who is wrong and all really wasted. Think of all the effort and money going to education of our children, or feeding the poor, or helping fight against domestic violence. Seems trivial now. Just another opinion.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles