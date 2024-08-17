Blind and deaf dog in need of special home

He may be 9 years old, deaf and unable to see, but that doesn’t stop Chase from enjoying life.

Currently in a foster home, Chase is looking for that forever home to live comfortably for his remaining years.

“Chase is a very good and handsome boy,” said foster Michele Pietrowski. “He may be nine years old, but he plays like a little puppy! He loves toys and loves to play tug-of-war.”

Chase is a special needs dog that will require a little more work and patience, but his foster and Sumter County Animal Control say he is well worth the added attention. His happiness and love are abundant.

His foster shared that “He loves to give kisses!”

She also added, “Although he is blind and deaf, I do believe that he can see dark shadows of objects and people along with some movements.”

Pietrowski said Chase is very loving and likes to follow you around and be near somebody. He does settle down and will just lay on the couch or lay on the floor, so she believes he is a well-rounded dog.

“He is the best boy and has completely stolen my heart! I hope he gets a wonderful family because he deserves it.” Pietrowski said.

If interested in adopting Chase, or any pet at Sumter County Animal Services, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or call (352) 689-4400