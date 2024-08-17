Invisible driver makes curbside pickup at Publix

A member of the Parking Patrol was suspicious when she spotted this empty car parked in a spot reserved for curbside pickup at Publix at Trailwinds Villages.
Could it be an invisible driver?
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
