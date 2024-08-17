Jim Beam drinker arrested at library following disturbance

A man who had been drinking Jim Beam whiskey was arrested at the library in Fruitland Park following a disturbance.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the library on Berckman Street where they found 39-year-old Carl Rex Hubbard of Panama City Beach sitting in a blue Kia Sorrento, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The keys were in the ignition.

A witness said Hubbard had been drinking from a bottle. The Jim Beam bottle was found in a nearby trash can.

Hubbard was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led officers to conclude he was intoxicated. He provided breath samples which registered .128 and .119 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.