86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Kelsey Williams

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Kelsey Williams, 29, of Webster, Florida passed away in Orlando, Florida on August 15, 2024. She was born in Oak Hill, Florida on December 7, 1994 to Shelly Williams.

She enjoyed listening to music, horseback riding, dancing, watching musicals, and going to the beach.

She is survived by her mother: Shelly Williams of Webster, Florida; sister: Lily Williams of Webster, Florida; companion: Johnny Edwards of Webster, Florida; Aunts: April Crosby of Jacksonville, Florida; uncles: Jeanee Lowery of Jacksonville, Florida, Timothy Williams (Viola) of Middleburg, Florida, Danny Lowery of Jacksonville, Florida; great aunts and uncles: Phyllis McDaniel (Jerry) of Webster, Florida, Sheriff Bill Farmer (Linda) of Webster, Florida, and many loving extended family members.

A service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) in Webster, Florida with Pastor John Miller, Pastor Lemuel Miller, and Pastor Tim Tatum officiating.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) in Webster. Interment will follow at Linden Cemetery in Webster, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates are nothing more than a sales gimmick

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident contends the entrance gates are a sales ploy and serve no real purpose.

Battle against little white cross a waste of resources

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes the costly, unsuccessful battle to force a couple in The Villages to remove their little white cross has been a terrible waste of resources.

Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

A Village of Rio Grande resident takes on the “Democratic propaganda machine.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

We should thank President Biden

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to President Joe Biden.

My irrigation bill goes up while they constantly run sprinklers

A Village of Pine Ridge resident got a $200 irrigation bill and meanwhile he is watching the sprinklers constantly running in The Villages.

Photos