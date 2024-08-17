Kelsey Williams, 29, of Webster, Florida passed away in Orlando, Florida on August 15, 2024. She was born in Oak Hill, Florida on December 7, 1994 to Shelly Williams.

She enjoyed listening to music, horseback riding, dancing, watching musicals, and going to the beach.

She is survived by her mother: Shelly Williams of Webster, Florida; sister: Lily Williams of Webster, Florida; companion: Johnny Edwards of Webster, Florida; Aunts: April Crosby of Jacksonville, Florida; uncles: Jeanee Lowery of Jacksonville, Florida, Timothy Williams (Viola) of Middleburg, Florida, Danny Lowery of Jacksonville, Florida; great aunts and uncles: Phyllis McDaniel (Jerry) of Webster, Florida, Sheriff Bill Farmer (Linda) of Webster, Florida, and many loving extended family members.

A service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) in Webster, Florida with Pastor John Miller, Pastor Lemuel Miller, and Pastor Tim Tatum officiating.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) in Webster. Interment will follow at Linden Cemetery in Webster, Florida.