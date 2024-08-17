89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Officials in The Villages to revisit contentious issue of striping golf cart paths

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group will revisit the contentious issue of striping golf cart paths in The Villages.

The group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Savannah Center. The meeting is open to residents.

The debate over center line striping of the paths dates back at least a decade. Community Development District 4 famously went “rogue” and put down centerline striping on its section of multi-modal path, inspiring a visceral reaction from other CDD boards in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. CDD 2 ultimately joined in and put down centerline striping. All other CDDs have refused to stripe their sections of the multi-modal path.

A yellow skip line stripe was painted down the center of the golf cart path in 2014 in Community Development District 4.

Many officials, and residents, have argued that centerline striping promotes safety for the thousands of Villagers driving golf carts each day on the multi-modal paths. They also argue the striping is especially helpful in navigation at night and during rain storms.

Opponents of striping contend it is an unnecessary expense and would not enhance safety. Furthermore, they argue that CDDs 2 and 4 are in violation of the sacred idea of preserving “continuity” throughout The Villages.

Even today, the topic of striping is so radioactive that the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group has only four official members:

• CDD 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener, who chairs the group and has tried to resuscitate it.

• CDD 1 Supervisor Bill Jenness.

• CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone.

• Amenity Authority Committee member Sandy Mott.

Other CDDs have refused to participate in the discussion. However, it is highly likely you’ll seem of those non-participating CDD supervisors sitting in the audience, observing the discussion.

Are you in favor of striping on the multi-modal paths? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Officials are trying to price us out of our homes in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident fears that officials are trying to price residents out of their homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The gates are nothing more than a sales gimmick

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident contends the entrance gates are a sales ploy and serve no real purpose.

Battle against little white cross a waste of resources

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes the costly, unsuccessful battle to force a couple in The Villages to remove their little white cross has been a terrible waste of resources.

Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

A Village of Rio Grande resident takes on the “Democratic propaganda machine.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

We should thank President Biden

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to President Joe Biden.

Photos