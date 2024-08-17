Residents graduate from Sumter County Citizens Academy

Eight more Sumter County residents graduated from the Citizens Academy at this past week’s Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The newest graduates are Robert Blong, Suzanne Galea, Elizabeth Kryak, Donna Lajoie, Michelle Nelson, Wendy Ovitt, Jill Murphy-Totten and Josh Vogt.

“The Academy covered all the topics I was interested in,” said Blong. ”I liked each segment and the speakers did extremely well.”

Donna Lajoie found the Citizens Academy to be “very thorough.”

“I felt the program was very informative,” said Wendy Ovitt. “I have lived in the county since 2005 and didn’t know the depth of what the departments can do.”

Citizens Academy graduate and current Sumter County Commissioner Craig A. Estep said of the Academy, “The Citizens Academy is an excellent way for Sumter County residents to gain the knowledge of how our county operates efficiently and effectively. It is also an opportunity for those attendees to bring forth ideas to enhance what they observe, as many of our attendees have life experiences to share from their prior occupational endeavors. I would encourage everyone to attend the Citizens Academy.”

The Citizens Academy consists of five half-day sessions in which residents learn about the different departments and agencies. The Academy includes tours of various facilities around the county, such as Public Works, Animal Services and the 911-call center.

The Citizens Academy is offered four times a year. Spots are available for the Fall Citizens Academy, which begins Oct. 1. If you would like to attend the next available program, register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.