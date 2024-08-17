Roberta Wilkinson Lane

Roberta Wilkinson Lane, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2024, at the age of 87.

Bert was born in Oneida, New York on March 2, 1937, to Robert and Edith Wilkinson, the third of five children. She married Thomas ‘Tom’ Lane in 1958 and tired of the snow they moved their young family to Tampa, Florida. The family’s love of polo resulted in a move closer to the famous equine area of Ocala, landing in Summerfield, Florida where she resided for 47 years.

Bert loved and supported her husband, Tom, to whom she was married just shy of 67 years. She was a veterinary technician, assisting in his veterinary practices as well as his numerous positions on commission, council and volunteer boards. Her naturally inquisitive instinct led to her success as a private investigator as well as a licensed real estate agent.

Bert is survived by her husband, Tom, two siblings; Jack and June and her three children: Stephen (Donna), Patricia (Larry) and Margaret (Bill) as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. Family predeceased include her parents, Robert and Edith Wilkinson, her brother Kenneth and her sister Barbara.

She will always be remembered for her strength, warmth and generosity of her many gifts and talents. Bert dedicated her life to her family, was always a source for wisdom as well as a listening ear and a loving embrace. She was a woman of many talents and loved to sew, knit and upholster.

A memorial service will be held Monday the 19th of August from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, located at 3990 East State Road 44, Suite 105 in Wildwood, Florida 34785.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday the 20th of August at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church located at 7081 SE Highway 42 in Summerfield, FL 34491, interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave. in Bushnell, Florida.