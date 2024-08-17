Ronald Alvin Bass

Ronald A. Bass was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 18, 1952, and passed away in The Villages, Florida on August 13, 2024.

He attended Newberry High School in Newberry, Florida and upon graduation, served in the United States Navy. After his military service, Ronnie followed the family tradition of being a watermelon farmer.

Ronnie’s passion for music started at an early age, and he performed in numerous bands. He played guitar in The Newberry High School String Band, who won many competitions. His first professional band, The Invaders, performed at various social events at the University of Florida. He went on to be the lead guitarist in the Denver Band, Southern Star Band, and the Jackie Branson Band. Ronnie and his wife Jackie (née Branson) performed throughout central Florida.

All of Ronnie’s friends and family could count on him to bring levity to any situation. He had a true gift for storytelling. Ronnie could turn the most trivial event into an epic and hilarious story. Ronnie’s larger than life personality made everyone’s life richer for knowing him.

Ronnie was predeceased by his: parents Marcie Bass McElroy (née Fender) and Donald Davis Bass, sister Marlene Bass, stepson Jim Travis Camper, and brother-in-law H.G. Morse.

Ronnie is survived by his: loving wife Jackie; stepmother Faye Bass; siblings Wayne Bass (Marti), Renee Morse, Mike Bass (Linda), Dana Bass-Inaclang (JoJo); son Royce “RB” Bass (Summer); stepchildren Angel Martin (Craig), Allen Kirchaine; and grandchildren Broughton Martin (Lacey), Branson Martin, Riley Bass, Oliver Bass, Jesse Kirchaine (Kaitlyn), Wyatt Kirchaine, and Kadence Kirchaine; great granddaughter Blakely Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie and Jackie are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The funeral service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on September 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The graveside service will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg, FL.