Ronald H. Miller

The Villages
Saturday, August 17, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Ronald Miller of Wildwood, Florida passed away on August 14, 2024 in Wildwood, Florida. Ronald was born in Concord, California.

He married Maria Miller on April 4, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the US Air Force.

Ronald Miller is preceded in death by his son Carlos Miller, father Harold Miller and mother Margarite Miller.

Ronald is survived by his wife Maria Miller, daughter Janie Panchak and son-in-law Paul Panchak, brothers Arnold and Michael and sisters Arlene and Connie, 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and Carlos’ widow, Marrianne Miller Memmott.

A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102ndAvenue, Bushnell, Florida.

