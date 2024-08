To the Editor:

Here is a radical idea, eliminate the problem by eliminating the gates. They are just a sales ploy that serve no real purpose. Anyone that tells me they are there to make it safer for golf cart to cross the road has a death wish. Too many folks use the raising of the gates the same as the starting flag at a NASCAR race to trust you life to the gate slowing them down. The cameras are the only security features that help.

L. John Keller II

Village of Winifred