Villager elected president of Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning Club)

By Staff Report
Linda Skolnik

Linda Skolnik, co-owner of Assisting Hands The Villages, has been elected as the president of the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning Club) for 2024-2025.

Inspired by our personal journey, Linda and her husband, Adam, runs Assisting Hands Home Care in memory of his mom, Naomi, with the vision to improve the experience the elderly, the caregivers, and their families.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of President-Elect of the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning Club) for 2024-2025. Fueling my inherent nature to help others, Rotary is a natural progression for me personally and professionally. As the owner of Assisting Hands Home Care in The Villages, I look forward to advancing our shared commitment to service and making a meaningful impact in our community.”

Founded in 1996, The Rotary Club of The Villages was the first of three clubs established in The Villages. “Service Above Self” is more than just the motto of Rotary International; it encapsulates their ethos. The club is dedicated to raising funds to support both local and international initiatives, embodying the spirit of service and seizing new opportunities to do good. Like all organizations and groups with a purpose, they may face challenges, but their focus remains on contributing to their community and the world. Their fundraising events, well-publicized in local newspapers, attract many neighbors and friends eager to participate and donate. The largest of these events, offering fun and information for the entire family, are the Home and Garden Show, Chili Cook-off, and beer tasting.

