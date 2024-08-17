Wharf public restrooms will be closed at Lake Sumter Landing

The Wharf public restrooms at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed for refurbishment beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 and will reopen Monday, Sept. 3. The Bailey Cotton Public Restrooms (located behind Red Sauce) will remain open during this time.
