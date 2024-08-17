89.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Wharf public restrooms will be closed at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
The Wharf public restrooms at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed for refurbishment beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 and will reopen Monday, Sept. 3. The Bailey Cotton Public Restrooms (located behind Red Sauce) will remain open during this time.

