Dementia workshops will examine importance of voice and touch

By Staff Report
Comments

Lady Lake Library will host ABC of Dementia workshops on Monday Aug. 26 and Friday Sept. 20. The workshops will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workshop, to be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.

Though the workshop is free and open to the public, registration is requested because of limited space.  To make reservations, call (352) 422-3663, or e-mail deb@coping.today.

