Michael Figurelli

Michael A. Figurelli, 80, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 31, 2024. Mike was born in Newark, NJ, to Michael A. Figurelli, Sr. and Genevieve Juliano Figurelli.

He married Kathleen Grady in 1974. He worked at Merck & Co., Inc. in Rahway, NJ, for 36 years in information technology. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed tennis, pickleball, softball and bowling, and was an avid fan of the NY Giants and Yankees.

He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Carol Ann Vasselli, and brother-in-law, James Vasselli.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake. Interment will be private.