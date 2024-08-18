Sex offender who molested niece in camper fails to register

A sex offender who molested his niece in a camper during a road trip was jailed this past week for failure to register his status with law enforcement.

William Dean Boileau, 60, of Belleview, has been released on $5,000 bond following his arrest this past week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. He told his probation officer he got “sidetracked and forgot” to register.

Boileau was convicted in 2005 in Georgia on charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

According to court records, Boileau was on a road trip with his parents and niece and they were in Georgia heading back to Marion County. During a stop, Boileau moved into the camper and his mother, who had been sleeping in the camper with the young girl, moved to the cab of the truck. The victim testified that at some point she awoke when she felt Boileau pulling her pants and underwear down. He sexually molested her.

She later told a Department of Family and Children Services investigator she was very scared and she just wanted him to stop what he was doing. The victim explained that she later felt a burning sensation while urinating. After they arrived back in Marion County, the girl wrote Boileau’s mother (her grandmother) a note explaining what Boileau had done while they were in the camper together. She left the note on her grandmother’s bed.

Boileau was sentenced to prison time to be followed by a lengthy probation sentence.

As a result of this past week’s arrest for the registration violation, Boileau is required to appear Sept. 17 in Marion County Court.