89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 18, 2024
type here...

Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed for interior painting

By Staff Report
Comments

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for interior painting Thursday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 23.

If you have any questions or need additional information,  contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The little white cross ‘problem’ is a no-brainer

A Village of Fenney resident has been reading about the little white cross court case and contends the solution is a no-brainer.

Thanks to Marsha Shearer for telling the truth about Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident offers some applause for a recent Opinion piece by Villager Marsha Shearer.

What is driving astronomical increase in maintenance assessment?

A Village of DeLuna resident has done the math and cannot figure out what is driving the astronomical increase in the maintenance assessment.

Officials are trying to price us out of our homes in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident fears that officials are trying to price residents out of their homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The gates are nothing more than a sales gimmick

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident contends the entrance gates are a sales ploy and serve no real purpose.

Photos