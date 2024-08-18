Son living in parents’ home to escape prosecution after bizarre incident

A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution on criminal charges after a bizarre incident at his parents’ home.

Timothy John Henry, 51, who lives at 1607 Arial Place in the Village of Sunset Pointe, this past month entered into a pre-trial intervention contract in Sumter County Court. If he meets the terms of the contract, he will not be prosecuted on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.

The contract calls for him to seek a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. He must submit to random screening. In addition, he must complete 50 hours of community service, however he can “buy out” of half of those hours at a rate of $10 per hour.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Dec. 10 to Henry’s home.

Henry claimed he had “knocked out an intruder,” but wasn’t “making sense,” the report said. He also complained about the theft of a dog and “a woman and child inside of his trees.” The Massachusetts native appeared “to be suffering from a mental illness or was intoxicated.”

Deputies found 34.57 grams of prepackaged marijuana and a small container labeled “Haze Live Badder Apple Banana Gelato.” A test of the substance in the container, which was stored in the refrigerator, showed the presence of THC. A vape pen containing THC oil was found on the table next to the bed in the master bedroom.

Henry’s parents bought the home in Sunset Pointe in 2005. They were the original owners.

In 2014, Henry had been arrested after crashing his golf cart into another golf cart.