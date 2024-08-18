Stephen Hritz

Stephen J. Hritz, 89, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. A resident of The Villages for 23 years, Stephen was born in New York and was a longtime resident of New Jersey.

He served in the Navy four years and worked multiple jobs in the Federal Aviation Administration over 37 years. Stephen was very active in the Catholic Church, including acting as a longtime usher and former Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.

A lifelong sportsman, Stephen was a champion golfer, an avid runner/marathoner and an excellent bowler…as well as a booklover and crossword enthusiast.

Loving Husband to Joan; Father to Alyson and Jocelyn; Grandfather to five and Great-grandfather to one.