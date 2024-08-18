92 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Villagers believe aging eyes would benefit from striping on golf cart paths

By Meta Minton
George Zitterell of the Village of Chatham is grateful that Community Development District 4 leaders went rogue a decade ago and decided to stripe the multi-modal paths in the Marion County section of The Villages.

“Our population suffers from a myriad of visual disorders that result in impaired eyesight. Many of the paths are dimly lit and the use of yellow striping is an absolute benefit,” said Zitterell, who has been living in The Villages for 20 years.

“The introduction of striping on the multi-modal paths has provided a tremendous improvement in safety during evening and night hours and when it rains, or should I say, pours,” he said.

The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group will revisit the contentious issue of striping golf cart paths at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Savannah Center. The meeting is open to residents.

Fellow CDD 4 resident Judy Dugan agrees with Zitterell’s assessment.

I feel it is a lot safer to have the stripes for safety during rain and darkness, also,” Dugan said.

Wayne Smith in the Village of Sanibel wishes his supervisors in Community Development District 9 would get on board with striping.

“Cart driving after dark or during rain is extremely challenging and unsafe. Further, carts with enhanced head-lighting systems routinely restrict a driver’s vision. Striping would help to maintain lane integrity,” Smith said.

Merilyn Francioso, who is 83 and lives in the Rio Grande Villas, contends that Villagers are aging and could use the extra help that striping would offer.

“I am in favor of it as many Villagers’ eyesight is not the best and it is really helpful at night. It will absolutely increase the overall safety of those driving golf carts,” she said.

However, Villager Keith Boehler warned that failing eyesight or other diminished physical capabilities may be a signal it’s time to surrender the keys.

“If people can’t drive safely on the paths, day or night, rain, or shine, they need not drive at all,” Boehler said.

