Sunday, August 18, 2024
Why are all of the sprinklers running?

By Louis Schwarz
I can’t help but feel a bit concerned when I see all the sprinklers at The Villages running happily after a big storm, especially while I’m looking at my latest utility bill, which includes an extra charge for irrigation water.

I’d like to know if the residential sprinkler systems are connected to the same water source as The Villages’ and championship courses’ landscaping system.

If that’s the case, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could receive free or discounted water when plenty is available? That way, we could all water our gardens and help lower the pond levels together.

What a great idea that would be!

Louis J. Schwarz is a resident of The Villages.

