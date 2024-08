A confused Jaguar was spotted parked among golf carts at Tierra Del Sol Country Club.

The driver parked the Jaguar in the designated golf cart parking while apparently enjoying Sunday brunch.

The parking was so bad that multiple members of the Parking Patrol snapped photos and reported the violation.

“The car had to drive quite a ways on the golf cart path to get back there!” one member of the Parking Patrol said.

