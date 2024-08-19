Developer offers $2 million to calm new residents irate over rate hike

The Developer has decided to hand over $2 million to calm new residents irate over huge increases in their maintenance assessments.

Villagers living south of State Road 44 were stunned when they began receiving letters earlier this month informing them of proposed double-digit maintenance assessment rate hikes.

Residents like Lisa Lake of the Village of Dabney, learned her maintenance assessment would be increasing by 56 percent. She moved into her home one month ago.

The Developer will be turning over $2 million to The Villages Community Development District “to help pay for the extraordinary infrastructure needs in the Eastport and Middleton areas,” according to a story announcing the decision in Monday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun.

The Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker told the newspaper that the $2 million from the Developer will reduce the increase felt by Lake and her neighbors in Community Development District 14, which is the new Leesburg area of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, from 56 percent to 20 percent.

In addition, Middleton residents received letters informing them their maintenance assessment would be going up by 31 percent. Thanks to the Developer’s contribution, they will also be seeing a 20 percent increase.

“After reviewing the amount of new infrastructure turned over compared to the number of new residents moving into (the districts), the Developer agreed to make an additional contribution, driving down the responsibility of the districts,” Blocker told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, residents of Community Development District 13, which includes Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins and St. Catherine remain on tap for a 15 percent increase. Community Development District 12 which includes, Fenney, DeLuna and Linden, will see a more modest increase of 8 percent.

Residents who want to question their maintenance assessment rates, will have an opportunity to speak out at upcoming public hearings:

Middleton – 10 a.m. Sept. 6

CDD 12 – 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 13 – 11 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 14 – 1 p.m. Sept. 12

All meetings will be held at Everglades Recreation Center.