Doris Woodward

Doris Jean Woodward formerly The Villages, FL and Ann Arbor, MI, died Sunday, August 4, 2024, after a brief illness. Doris was born in Ypsilanti, MI to Harvey and Bessie Sanderson on December 31, 1931.

She graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950 and married Gary Woodward in 1953. Doris was a lifelong member of Dixboro United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor, MI, where she sang in their choirs from a young age. Doris worked as a bookkeeper for a surgeon’s office for 25 years. After retirement, she and Gary moved to The Villages, FL in 1998, she joined North Lake Presbyterian Church, where she also sang in the choir. She was also an avid quilter, painter, square and round dancer, 4-H and Boy Scout leader, gardener, and stained-glass artist. Gary and Doris were members of The Wheelmen, an antique bicycle club, and traveled to all seven continents before Gary’s death in 2006.

Doris is survived by her children, Karen (Don) VanOverloop, Beth (Bryan Smith) Woodward, and James (Lora) Woodward; her seven grandchildren, Eric Woodward, John (Michelle) VanOverloop, Michael VanOverloop, Allegra Smith, Ellen Woodward, Everett Woodward, and Mackenzie Smith; and her four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Dixboro United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on October 5, 2024.