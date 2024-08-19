90.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 19, 2024
Husband tails wife to courthouse as she seeks injunction

By Staff Report
A husband who has been stalking his estranged wife since last year, was arrested after tailing her while she drove to the courthouse to seek an injunction against him.

Brian Keith Mercer, 42, of Bushnell, is facing a charge of aggravated stalking following his arrest this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

He began terrorizing his wife this past October when he called her sister to say that he was waiting for his wife and he had a loaded gun, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous other threats were documented and time stamped.

The already-tense situation significantly worsened during a Zoom meeting over their impending divorce. After the meeting, she went to her stepmother’s house in Center Hill. Mercer followed her there and continued to make threats toward her. He said he had “nothing to lose” and he would make her life “hell.”

The woman immediately began driving to the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell to seek an injunction. Mercer began following her, prompting her to call law enforcement.

While the woman was at the courthouse, a deputy watched as Mercer drove by the courthouse five times within about 15 to 20 minutes.

Mercer was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

