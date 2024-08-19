82.2 F
Monday, August 19, 2024
It’s disappointing when our flag isn’t shown respect it deserves

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I love seeing all of the patriotism in The Villages and the displays of the American flags! I am disappointed though at those who do not respect the flag enough to dispose of it when it is torn. My father, who fought in World War II, used to stop at houses that displayed torn flags and would offer to take it down and replace it for them. He has since passed and now I find myself noticing these flags myself.
I would like to respectfully ask those of you who are displaying American flags to please look at yours at least monthly and either remove and/or replace them if they are showing signs of being torn.
Our veterans and our country deserve to be respected.

Patrice Cleary
Village of Santiago

 

