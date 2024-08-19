MAGA better brace for a landslide defeat in November

To the Editor:

As Trump continues his weekly downward spiral in the election polls, his rallies have become even more incoherent, demented nonsense. (Hannibal Lecter anyone?)

The MAGA crowd would be well served to brace themselves for a landslide defeat come November to soften the blow.

The Harris campaign has youthful energy and enthusiasm that the tired old Trump campaign cannot match.

The recent Harris rally in Atlanta filled the venue to the rafters where Trump had thousands of empty seats only the week before at the same arena.

Don Old Trump is a tired, worn out caricature that the country in clamoring to move on from.

It’s time to send Trump to the dust bin of history and it will happen in November.

Thomas Durkin

Lady Lake