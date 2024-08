A man who has been a top leader in the Florida Republican Party will offer his political insight insight to The Villages MAGA Club.

Peter Feaman, who has served in the top ranks of the state GOP, will speak Wednesday evening at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. The event is open to the public and no Villages ID is required. For more information about tickets, visit https://www.villagesmagaclub.org/