Wildwood spending up by 23.8% due to rapid growth

Wildwood will spend 23.8 percent more next year, largely due to construction of a $146-million wastewater treatment plant.

Commissioners reviewed the proposed $274.2-million budget for 2024-25 Monday at a third workshop meeting. Final approval is expected in late September after two public hearings. The budget goes into effect on Oct. 1.

It calls for spending $63.8 million on construction and engineering for the new plant. Much of the total cost will be covered by $90 million in loan proceeds.

Boosted by home construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks, apartment projects and new businesses, Wildwood’s explosive growth required the city to increase is wastewater treatment capacity. The population has doubled since 2020 to more than 30,000.

The new plant and upgrading the current plant will raise the city’s wastewater capacity to 5.5 million gallons daily.

Lynzey McClellan, assistant chief financial officer, told commissioners modest changes were made since the last budget workshop. She said a state revenue estimate is higher and proposed expenditures also increased slightly.

McClellan also showed commissioners new interactive software that allows them to explore the budget in depth.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do before September adoption, but I think we’re in a good space,” said City Manager Jason McHugh.