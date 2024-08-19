Woman wanted on child support warrant arrested with fentanyl

A woman wanted on a child support warrant was arrested with fentanyl.

Nicole Michelle Rodgers, 42, of Summerfield, was walking at about 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 1000 SE 103rd Avenue when she was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy. Rodgers told the deputy she was walking to her boyfriend’s house.

The deputy discovered that Rodgers was wanted on a warrant for overdue child support. As she was being taken into custody, Rodgers admitted she was in possession of “dope,” according to an arrest report. A search of her backpack turned up fentanyl as well as a metal tube.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.