Appalled at the Republican Party

To the Editor:

I am a veteran, 68. I am Republican. I am appalled as to where my party is now. I started getting disillusioned in 2015 when my candidate attacked McCain as not being a war hero when he was shot down after going on numerous dangerous missions. And it continued. Now he is telling me the civilian award he gave to a civilian is of higher value than the Congressional Medal of Honor, because these veterans are disabled or dead. That is it for me. There are no more allowances I am going to give.

Robert Black

Village of DeLuna