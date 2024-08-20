93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Appalled at the Republican Party

To the Editor:

I am a veteran, 68. I am Republican. I am appalled as to where my party is now. I started getting disillusioned in 2015 when my candidate attacked McCain as not being a war hero when he was shot down after going on numerous dangerous missions. And it continued. Now he is telling me the civilian award he gave to a civilian is of higher value than the Congressional Medal of Honor, because these veterans are disabled or dead. That is it for me. There are no more allowances I am going to give.

Robert Black
Village of DeLuna

 

