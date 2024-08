A 36-year-old Coleman man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

He had been driving a Chevy Impala at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 near Milepost 330 when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

His vehicle entered the center median and collided with a guardrail.

He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.