Developer’s candidates clobber commission incumbents

Two of the Developer’s chosen candidates scored knockout victories Tuesday night by unseating two incumbents on the Sumter County Commission.

Political newcomer Todd Coon sent a strong message by collecting 52.84 percent of the vote to Craig Estep’s 41.33 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies from the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections.

Meanwhile, Don Wiley will be reclaiming his District 5 seat on the commission after collecting 62.26 percent of the vote to Oren Miller’s 32.15 percent of the tally.

Deb Butterfield was clinging to a razor-thin margin over Mary Lazich in District 1. Unofficial tallies reported by the Supervisor of Elections showed Butterfield with 45.95 percent of the vote to Lazich’s 45.21 percent share. Butterfield collcted 13,694 votes to Lazich’s 13,475 votes.

Butterfield said she received a call from Lazich, who congratulated her on her victory.

“She was very gracious,” Butterfield said of Lazich.

Butterfield said she was grateful to the team who had worked “so hard” on her behalf.

The victories by Coon and Wiley are a rebuke of the David vs. Goliath battles waged four years earlier by Estep and Miller as the result of a 25 percent tax increase seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer. Miller’s victory soon soured when he was arrested and jailed on a perjury charge. In a soap opera-worthy plot line, Miller fought for exoneration and was able to reclaim his seat on the commission. Wiley, who was appointed by the governor to the seat and won election to it in his own right in 2022, warned Miller not to get too comfortable. Wiley made good on that advice Tuesday night.