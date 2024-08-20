Joan Burdette burke

Joan Burke, 91, passed away in The Villages, FL on July 7, 2024.

Joan was born and raised in New York City. She worked for Goodson-Todman Productions and the Brooklyn Dodgers. In 1954 she moved to Mobile, AL, where she lived until 2003. Joan retired from Eastern Airlines in 1989 after more than a twenty-five-year career with it. In 2003, Joan and her husband of 36 years, Coleman, moved to The Villages, where they embraced The Villages lifestyle.

She was predeceased by her husband, Coleman, and her sister, Dorothy Meydell.

She is survived by her sons Bart Hammond (Sue), and John Burke (Carol), her daughter Kathleen Kurihara (Kuri), three grandchildren, Michael Burke, Anne Standring and Kyle Kurihara, and one great grandchild, Ashton Kurihara.

At Joan’s request, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with her beloved Coleman.

All is Well

By Henry Scott Holland

January 27, 1847 – March 17, 1918

Death is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into the next room. Nothing has happened. Everything remains exactly as it was. I am I, and you are you, and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by the old familiar name. Speak of me in the easy way which you always used. Put no difference into your tone. Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without an effort, without the host of a shadow upon it. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was. There is absolute and unbroken continuity. What is this death but a negligible accident & why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just around the corner. All is well.