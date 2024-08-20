93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Oxford woman killed in crash on County Road 472

By Staff Report
Comments

A 55-year-old Oxford woman died at the scene of a crash Monday night on County Road 472, west of Lakeside Landings.

She had been driving a Nissan Altima at about 7 p.m. traveling eastbound on County Road 472 at NE 42nd Boulevard when a 52-year-old Ocala man driving a Cadillac CTS was westbound and passing other traffic when he entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicles collided nearly head on.

The Oxford woman died at the scene of the crash. An 81-year-old male passenger from Yorkville, Ill. suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. 

The Cadillac overturned multiple times. The driver was seriously injured and also taken to an area hospital.

