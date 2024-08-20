Sharon Pierce

Sharon Kay Pierce of Summerfield, FL ( Formerly of Saginaw, MI).

Sharon Kay ( Denzer) Pierce, loving wife of Richard Lindsley Pierce( who survives her), mother of Paula Carole(nee Ellis) Castro and son-in-law Juan Castro of Wellington, Florida, grandmother to Jonathan Castro and Jennifer Castro of West Palm, Florida, sister to William H Denzer( wife-Pat), Saginaw, Michigan, Vicki Beyer of Bay City, Michigan, and Kurt Denzer( wife-Dawn) of Plymouth, Michigan, Aunt to Grant Denzer, Sr of Newaygo, Michigan, and Kurt Denzer ( wife-Dawn) of Plymouth Michigan, Aunt Domini (nee-Denzer) Boggs of Saginaw MIchigan , a number of precious grandnieces McKinley, Raiden, and Brielle, and grandnephew Grant, Jr. And many special in-laws and friends.

She passed away peacefully on August 12, 2024, at A Banyan Residence Memory Care with her husband, Richard at her side. Sharon suffered from Parkinsons and frontal Dementia and was Epileptic, she was 83 years old at the time of her transition.

Sharon was the daughter of the later Henry H. & Leona E (Propp) Denzer, (who have both predeceased her. She was born on September 13, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan. She moved with her family to Saginaw, Michigan as a youngster and graduated from Authur Hill High School, where she was active in the National Honor Society. After her formative years she attended Concordia Teachers College (River Forest, Illinois) for 1 1/2 years and came back to Michigan to finish her undergraduate work at Michigan State University with a B.S. in Elementary Education. In 1962, she married Ronald Ellis of Oak Park, Michigan, who predeceased her. They had one daughter, Paula C. Ellis. Later, Sharon attended graduate school at Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Michigan. She taught at seven elementary schools in; Saginaw, Michigan, Dimondale, Michigan, Mason Consolidated Schools, Michigan, DeKal, Illinois, Waterbury, Connecticut, Atlanta, Georgia, Norfolk, Virginia, and Central FL! She also spent years as a real estate agent while living in the Atlanta area.

After returning to Saginaw, MI in the 1980’s, she took a job as an Office Manager at a counseling service in Saginaw as area teachers were being laid off when the auto industry downsized. A couple of years later Sharon founded a group called, Living Through Personnel Crisis,” which helped people who were facing death of a spouse, divorce, or other personal tragedies deal with the decisions they had to maintain a positive lifestyle. It Started from a small group of 8 people and grew to serve close to 800 men and women during those five years she headed the group. Sharon resigned from “Living Thru Personnel Crisis” (after training several former group members so that the group would continue to serve those who wanted the group to continue. When she and Dick decided that they would be married. In October 1992, she married Richard Lindsley Pierce of Saginaw, MI.

After moving to the Stonecrest Community in 2000, Sharon taught for a couple of years, but it was soon obvious that Sharon was getting too involved in the Stonecrest activities to also work outside of the community, so she again retired. Then she could continue her work as a member and officer of the Michigan Club, as well as her volunteer work for the Citizen on Patrol group that she and several others had gently pushed Mr. Robertson to bring into our community. We felt we needed more security and other residents agreed and signed a petition so that Stonecrest residents, who would be trained to assist the Sheriff and his deputies, could take on this task at their pre-scheduled patrolling times. Dick also helped with this.

Sharon was also the right hand to whatever softball team Dick was playing for umpteen years, as she weekly kept score, turning in results to the newspaper and maintaining the average of the individual players on Dick’s team. In addition, she was a charter member and officer of the Women’s Auxiliary of Stonecrest, as well as a founding member, tutor, and Board Member for Tutor for Kids, Inc. Having tutored for ten years at Belleview-Santos Elementary school and at Belleview Elementary School. She was the Treasurer and Publicity Chairwomen of the Stonecrest Angles, who raised money for the area schools and for worthwhile causes.

Sharon was a Correspondent for the Stonecrest Community for the Village Daily Sun Newspaper; maintaining the column for ten years, which reported information about Stonecrest, its residents and current activities. Throughout her life, she participated in church activities, shew was an avid sports fan (attending college and pro football, basketball, and baseball games.)- whenever a Michigan team was playing, she would support them. She couldn’t give up on them as her Uncle Charlie Gehringer was a Hall of Famer and he never gave up on them ), enjoyed cursing mainly in the Caribbean (especial Curacao), loved all kinds of music, gardening, family genealogy, reading (especially good mysteries by James Patterson), artistic projects like painting old furniture and enjoyable outdoor scenes, and last ( but not least) caring for her dogs-Colleen, Megan, and Charm ( not at the same time as three spoiled dogs might be more than she and Dick could take care of ), and MOST OF ALL, being with her daughter and grandchildren Jonathan and Jennifer Castor& Janelle Denzer .

A Celebration of life service will be held on September 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center. Those planning to send expressions of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial contribution to St. Paul National Catholic Church Backpack program (Bellview, FL.)