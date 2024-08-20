84.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Suspect tries to elude police by changing clothes in restaurant restroom

By Staff Report
Austin Lee McDonald
Austin Lee McDonald

A man on an apparent shoplifting spree tried to elude police by changing clothes in a restaurant’s restroom.

Austin Lee McDonald, 22, of Lady Lake, was suspected of stealing from Kohl’s at Lady Lake Crossing on Thursday morning and fled across the parking lot to the nearby Arby’s restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went into the restroom and changed his shirt and removed a hat he had been wearing.

He had been carrying a backpack which contained stolen merchandise from four different nearby stores – including PetSmart, Joann fabric and craft store, Kirkland’s and Kohl’s.

A pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was found in his pocket.

McDonald was arrested on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The retail theft charge was enhanced to a third degree felony due to previous retail theft convictions.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

Photos