84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
type here...

Suspected shoplifter at Best Buy tries to lie to cops about her identity

By Staff Report
Comments
Jessica Gioia
Jessica Gioia

A suspected shoplifter at Best Buy tried to lie to law enforcement about her identity.

Jessica Marie Gioia, 33, of Leesburg, was in the Best Buy store in Lady Lake on Saturday when store personnel suspected she might be attempting to steal items, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gioia, who was arrested earlier this year after attempting to sell a stolen leaf blower on Facebook Marketplace, denied she was shoplifting.

When police asked for identification, she gave them a bogus name and date of birth. Police found a match in North Carolina, but it was clear from the woman’s driver’s license picture that it was not Gioia. A fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and police were able to ascertain her identity.

Gioia admitted she lied about her identity because she feared Marion County officials had issued a warrant for her arrest on a shoplifting charge.

She was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Lake County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t bring your Democratic voting and ideas to The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident encourages people who moved from Democrat-run states to accept the conservative principles that have made Florida and The Villages a safe place.

Appalled at the Republican Party

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident, who is a veteran, says he’s had it with the Republican Party and its current standard bearer.

Bicycles and automobiles don’t mix on roads in The Villages

A Village of Dabney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she believes bicycles and automobiles don’t mix on the roads in The Villages.

Water from sprinklers is dirty and dangerous

A Villager contends the sprinkler water soaking residents on the golf carts paths is dirty and dangerous. She says it’s time to adjust the sprinkler hour

MAGA better brace for a landslide defeat in November

A Lady Lake reader warns that the MAGA crowd better brace for a landslide defeat in November. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos