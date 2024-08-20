Suspected shoplifter at Best Buy tries to lie to cops about her identity

A suspected shoplifter at Best Buy tried to lie to law enforcement about her identity.

Jessica Marie Gioia, 33, of Leesburg, was in the Best Buy store in Lady Lake on Saturday when store personnel suspected she might be attempting to steal items, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gioia, who was arrested earlier this year after attempting to sell a stolen leaf blower on Facebook Marketplace, denied she was shoplifting.

When police asked for identification, she gave them a bogus name and date of birth. Police found a match in North Carolina, but it was clear from the woman’s driver’s license picture that it was not Gioia. A fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and police were able to ascertain her identity.

Gioia admitted she lied about her identity because she feared Marion County officials had issued a warrant for her arrest on a shoplifting charge.

She was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Lake County Jail where she was initially held without bond.