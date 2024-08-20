Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend she suspected of cheating

A woman has been tracked down and arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Darleen Stroud, 52, of Ocklawaha, suspected her boyfriend had been cheating on her with other women, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The couple has been in an “on and off” relationship for three to four years, the report noted.

They had been traveling in a car on Aug. 14 when she began making accusations and threatened to stab him. She produced a knife “and proceeded to cut the victim’s arm,” the deputy wrote in the report. The man pulled over and Stroud got out of the car and fled on foot.

The man suffered a “fresh shallow laceration” on his right arm. Stroud, who was arrested in 2021 after she used a golf club to strike a man, left behind the pocket knife she had used to stab him.

The Birmingham, Ala. native was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.