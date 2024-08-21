Bless Fruitland Park presents $19,11 check to elementary school

Bless Fruitland Park presented a check for $19,111 on Wednesday to Fruitland Park Elementary School Principal Dawn Brown.

Brown thanked the members of Bless Fruitland Park for the donation as the proceeds will benefit all of the students at the school.

Project Generosity, a Bless Fruitland Park community giving campaign, has raised funds for Fruitland Park Elementary School since 2014 and donates the money at the beginning of the school year to benefit the school, staff and students.

Bless Fruitland Park has raised over $150,000 since it was formed according to Sidney Brock, pastor of the Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.

Operation Bless Fruitland Park is an ongoing effort of individuals, churches, businesses and local civic and social groups in the Fruitland Park area that are committed to working together to make a difference and create an atmosphere of partnership and generosity within the community.