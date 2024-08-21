Daniel A. Brill

Daniel A. Brill, age 64, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at home in The Villages, FL after a long courageous battle with Interstitial Lung Disease.

Dan was born on April 8, 1960 in Berea, Ohio to Donald (deceased) and Joan Brill. Dan was a loving brother to Carol (Steve) and Jimmy (Elizabeth). Dan was a very devoted husband to Julie; a loving father to Brett (Celi) and Ryan; a loving step-father to Hayley (CJ) and Bradley (Katlyn); and the best Papa to Ashten, Charlotte, and Marlowe. Dan was also a very loving uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Dan retired as a Cleveland Detective and worked over 20 years as a Cleveland Police Officer. He was very proud to be a Cleveland Police Officer, and he was recognized for his fast response and attention to detail that resulted in the arrest of one of the most notorious criminals in Cleveland History.

Dan was the king of sarcasm, one-liners, and nicknames. He loved spending quality time with Julie, his kids, family and friends. Some of things Dan loved the most were riding his Harley, fishing, going to the gun range with his boys, blowing off fireworks, and watching the weather channel and news, and The Cleveland Browns.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 31, at 1 p.m. at 48323 State Route 511, Oberlin, Ohio 44074 with an Honorary Salute at 1:30 p.m. Please bring your best memories and stories of Dan to share with family and friends.