Drinking alcohol can put you at greater risk of heat-related illness

By Villages-News Editorial
We’ve still got plenty of summer left, so remember to stay vigilant when it comes to the heat and safety.

Did you know there are risk factors, such as drinking alcohol, that can make extreme heat even more dangerous?

Extreme heat is defined as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or humid than average. Humid and muggy conditions can make it seem hotter than it really is.

Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.

Some factors that might increase your risk of developing a heat-related illness include:

  • High levels of humidity
  • Obesity
  • Fever
  • Dehydration
  • Prescription drug use
  • Drinking alcohol
  • Mental illness
  • Poor circulation
  • Sunburn

