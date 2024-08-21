90.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DUI-suspended driver from Mexico jailed after traffic stop in The Villages

By Staff Report
A man from Mexico who was convicted of drunk driving in 2021 was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Fabian Montoya Tello, 24, of Okeechobee, was driving a four-door Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows at about 10 a.m Monday near the Village of DeLuna when an officer initiated a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Montoya Tello handed the officer an expired U.S. Passport.

The officer conducted a records search and found that Montoya Tello had been convicted of DUI and his license has been revoked.

The native of Queretaro, Mexico was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

